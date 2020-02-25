Mumbai

Veteran banker Nanoo Pamnani passes away

Veteran banker Nanoo Pamnani, chairman of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., passed away on Saturday at the age of 74.

Mr. Pamnani was associated with Bajaj Group from 2004 and took over as chairman of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. last year. In the last 16 years, he was on the boards of several Bajaj Group companies, including Bajaj Finserv (chairman), Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. (vice chairman), Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. (chairman), Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd., and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Ltd.

