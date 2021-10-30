Veteran actor Yusuf Husain dies at 73

The actor passed away at Lilavati Hospital here

Veteran actor Yusuf Husain, known for featuring in films like "Dhoom 2", "Raees" and "Road to Sangam", passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19. He was 73.

The actor passed away at Lilavati Hospital here, Husain's son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta told PTI.

Mr. Mehta took to Twitter and penned an emotional note for the actor, recalling how Husain had helped him financially after his feature "Shahid" was stuck after two schedules. "I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. 'Shahid' was completed. That was Yusuf Husain.”

"Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone," Mr. Mehta wrote. The filmmaker said he owes his "new life" to Husain and wrote he feels "truly orphaned today." "Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you," he added.

The veteran actor's credits also include films like "Dabangg 3", "Oh My God", "I Am Singh" and had also shot for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer upcoming thriller "Bob Biswas".

Mr. Bachchan took to Twitter and also paid his condolences to the veteran. "We worked together in several films starting with 'Kuch Na Kaho' and lastly on 'Bob Biswas'. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family." Mr. Mehta's close friend and longtime collaborator, actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Sad News! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal and the entire family! Rest in peace Yusuf saab."