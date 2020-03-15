Vessel drifts, collides with INS Karanja jetty

A private vessel drifted and collided with a jetty at INS Karanja in Uran in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, an official said. The vessel, MV Halami Star, drifted after its anchor broke, an official said, adding that the jetty did not suffer damage.
The Mumbai Port Control and the Marine Police did not find anything suspicious in a check of the ship. “The engines of the ship are not working. There are just two crew members on board. The duo raised an alarm when the vessel was drifting and this alerted the coastal police and naval personnel,” the official said.
He said the vessel’s owner arrived on Saturday with tug boats and other equipment to remove it.
INS Karanja is an important naval base housing armament depots of Western Naval Command’s INS Tunir as well as the elite MARCOS.
