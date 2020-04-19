Vegetable seller, children held for assaulting officials, police

The Mankhurd police have arrested three people after they allegedly got into a scuffle with civic and police officials who tried to stop them from selling vegetables in a containment zone at 11.30 a.m. on Friday.

A video of the incident that went viral shows the vegetable vendor and her daughter preventing officials from loading their cart onto a truck. The duo is then seen assaulting police personnel, who retaliate, even as the crowd tries to intervene.

Senior police inspector Prakash Chougule said, “The vendor, her daughter and son were arrested and charged with assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties, unlawful assembly and disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant under the Indian Penal Code.”

Twitterati were quick to criticise the incident, saying that the police only came down heavily on the poor who were trying to make a living, while giving a free rein to the affluent. There were, however, others who were quick to defend the police, pointing out that it was the accused who started the scuffle.