Vegetable and onion-potato markets in Vashi APMC to reopen tomorrow

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi on Monday decided to open the vegetable and onion-potato markets from April 15 after a meeting attended by traders, mathadi workers, transporters, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, and Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund.

“This decision was taken considering that the lockdown has been extended and people will be in need of essentials. The supply chain of essentials can’t be broken,” APMC secretary Anil Chavan said. The wholesale market has been closed since Saturday.

A few conditions were unanimously set at the meeting for the resumption of operations: not more than 300 vehicles will be allowed to enter the vegetable market; trucks will be allowed between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on a first come, first served basis; and no trader should sell less than 100 bundles of leafy vegetables and less than 10 kg of vegetables to a buyer.

Mr. Chavan said, “Small vendors are strictly not allowed in the market. In case anyone is found violating the new terms, action will be taken. We have demarcated areas for trading to take place with a view to maintain social distancing. Anyone found not wearing a mask will be fined ₹1,000.”

In the onion-potato market, not more than 100 trucks carrying onion, potato and garlic will be allowed entry. Traders have to sell a minimum of five sacks (250kg). The timing for trucks to enter are the same as for the vegetable market. “The rules for operation of the grain market has been finalised after a discussion with all the stakeholders. On Tuesday, after Mr. Daund gives his approval, the grain market too will be opened from April 15,” Mr. Chavan said.