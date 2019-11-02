V.D. Chafekar takes over as Coast Guard ADG

Indian Coast Guard’s inspector general, V.D. Chafekar, who was promoted to the rank of additional director general (ADG), took charge on Friday. Mr. Chafekar, who commanded the Coast Guard’s western region for about 18 months, will be the ADG-western seaboard of Indian Coast Guard, based in Mumbai.

While relinquishing the charge of commander of the Coast Guard’s west region, the ADG said the events of the past and current security concerns highlight the fact that western region continues to be a high risk area to safety and security while being prone to incidents at the sea.

“The Coast Guard’s effective coordination has enhanced the synergy among all stakeholders and littorals in conduct of maritime security exercises/pollution response exercises, and anti drug-trafficking missions which have bolstered the region’s preparedness against emerging maritime threats and underpinned our commitment towards maritime security, environment protection, safe and secure seas,” he said.

Mr. Chafekar has been awarded the prestigious President’s Tatrashak medal and Tatrakshak medal for his service to the country.

“Our primary job is to protect India’s maritime interests and safeguard our fishermen and merchant vessels. Currently, there are around 20,000 mechanised fishing boats in India. Most of the fisherfolk work without a life jacket. We are aiming to provide 10,000 life jackets and have been able to supply 300 so far. We are also planning a community integration programme for them, where they can learn the basics of operating at the sea,” he said.

The flag officer also spoke about technological upgrade, including installation of 26 static chain radar stations across the coast for electronic surveillance, while 17 new stations are slated to be added, of which eight will be in Maharashtra. Of the eight new stations, five have already been set up and three more are expected soon, he said.

On the recent cyclones Kyarr and Maha, Mr. Chafekar said the Coast Guard had issued a notice four days in advance and continuous patrolling was done at the sea. The Coast Guard had deployed 13 ships for rescue operations and vectored more than 1,600 boats. The western seaboard spread over five coastal States and two Union Territories has a combined coastline of 3,468 km.