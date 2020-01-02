‘VBA foiled move to spark riots at Bhima-Koregaon’

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday claimed that his party and the allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government foiled a move by certain people to politicise the Bhima-Koregaon battle celebrations and spark riots this year.

Mr. Ambedkar was speaking after paying obeisance at the Ranstambh or victory pillar in Perne on the 202nd anniversary of the historic 1818 battle of Bhima-Koregaon. The celebrations went off without incident under taut police vigil. Besides the 5,000 policemen of the district police force, 1,500 home guards and 12 to 15 SRPF companies were deployed on the occasion, taking to the total force manning the crowds up to 10,000 personnel.

Mr. Ambedkar said, “At the time of the Namantar (name change) movement in 1977-78 to rename Marathwada University in Aurangabad as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar University, there were politically engineered riots across the State, with atrocities on Dalits. This was due to the changed political scenario in the State at the time. Similarly, the changed political scenario this time [the ascendancy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014], too, led to the orchestration of the Bhima-Koregaon riots in 2018 with a view to make political gain.” However, the VBA chief, in a thinly veiled jibe at the BJP, said the right-wing party’s support to riot mongers was foiled owing to the efforts of the VBA and political parties currently in the ruling government.

“Due to the transformed political scenario today, the people who were behind the 2018 riots and who were shielded by the then government, find themselves in a tough position when that government is no longer in power,” Mr. Ambedkar said.

He further expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements, remarking that the police and the district administration had made extensive arrangements to preclude any untoward incident.

“The police have also kept up a strict vigil on certain trouble mongers and have either detained them or barred them from entering Bhima-Koregaon,” Mr. Ambedkar said.

Earlier, a veritable sea of Buddhist pilgrims, representatives of Ambedkarite outfits, politicians, students and other visitors congregated near the 60-foot obelisk to pay homage to the fallen soldiers in the 1818 battle. Along with Mr. Ambedkar, Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India (A) president Ramdas Athawale visited the spot.

Clashes between two communities had marred the bicentenary celebrations of the battle, leading to massive destruction of property of members of the Dalit community besides dramatically heightening social tensions across Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the victory pillar, Mr. Pawar said he came to offer tributes on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. “This pillar has a rich history and every year lakhs of people come here. The resting place of Chhatrapati Sambhaji [Shivaji’s son], too, is nearby [at Vadhu Budruk village], So, I have come to pay homage to both the martyrs of the battle as well as Chhatrapati Sambhaji’s valour… Some untoward incidents marred the celebrations two years ago, but the present government is taking the utmost care and a massive security deployment is in place to prevent any law and order situation. I urge people coming here to pay homage and to maintain peace and not place faith in rumours,” said Mr. Pawar.

The obelisk is dedicated to the bravery of the Mahar soldiers who fought against the Peshwa forces in the 1818 battle. While the outcome of the battle was inconclusive, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s visit to the place on January 1, 1927, revitalised its memory for the Dalit community, making it a rallying point and an assertion of pride.

The police and the district administration have been extra vigilant to preclude a recurrence of the violent clashes between two social groups that had marred the bicentenary celebrations of the battle on January 1, 2018.