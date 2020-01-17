VBA calls for bandh in State against CAA, NRC, NPR

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday called for a Maharashtra Bandh on January 24 to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR)and the economic crisis in the nation. Mr. Ambedkar said till date, 35 organisations have expressed support for the bandh.

The leader said he had met members of all major political parties in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Panvel to discuss the Statewide bandh. “We also had discussions with the organisations that had protested the CAA, NRC and NPR, on carrying out a peaceful bandh. Along with the CAA and NRC, the issue of the economy will also be raised during the bandh as the country is suffering an economic crisis and we could be heading towards bankruptcy. These issues need to be brought to the people’s attention,” Mr. Ambedkar said.

Earlier this month, the VBA had participated in a ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ organised by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. The yatra was flagged off from Mumbai and passed through various States, ending in New Delhi.