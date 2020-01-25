VBA bandh: stone pelted at bus in Chembur, driver injured

Sporadic incidents of law and order issues were recorded in the city on Friday during the Maharashtra Bandh called by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar.

The bandh was called to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The day went off amid tight bandobast by the police, even though the bandh received a lukewarm response from citizens.

The most serious incident was reported in Chembur, where an unidentified person threw a stone at a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking bus.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. near Swastik Park at Chembur. Officials said the bus driver sustained minor injuries to both his hands as the windshield shattered, while the passengers escaped unhurt.

“The accused had covered his face with a cloth and we are still working on identifying and apprehending him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Shashikumar Meena said.

Meanwhile, members and supporters of VBA were detained in various parts of the city after they tried to protest without prior permission. “Around 35 people were detained at noon and will be released as soon as someone comes to bail them out,” senior police inspector Kusum Waghmare, Ghatkopar police station, said.

The Pant Nagar police, too, detained eight protesters, while seven to eight were detained by the Mulund police. All of them have been charged under the Maharashtra Police Act, officers said.