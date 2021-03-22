Vaze lived in CM’s official house: Rane

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Sunday alleged that arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze lived for the last few months in Varsha, the official residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rane demanded the resignation of Mr. Thackeray for the poor law and order situation in Maharashtra.

He said, “Uddhav Thackeray should quit. For the last few months, Vaze lived in Varsha and sometimes in a five-star hotel in south Mumbai. What was he doing there? Wasn’t the CM aware that Vaze lived in his official residence?”

Mr. Rane also alleged that Mr. Thackeray tried his best to ensure that Mr. Vaze was not arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home.