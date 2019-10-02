Vashi sodomy: evidence contradicts victim’s claim

The Vashi police have found evidence of the Turbhe man, who claims he was sodomised, visiting the vacant house near Sagar Vihar multiple times in September.

As per his mobile location details, the complainant went towards the isolated, two-storeyed building on September 13, 16, 18 and 23. CCTV camera footage from the day of the incident, too, shows the victim going towards the building, and not the area where he claims he was sodomised.

In one of the rooms on the second floor of the building, the police have found cigarettes of the brand which the complainant smokes, and condoms on coconuts, which were wrapped in a black cloth. “Most of the things we have found have been sent for forensic examination. The complainant’s GPS history was stored on his device, which clearly shows that he never went near Jagruteshwar pond, where he claims the incident occurred,” an official from Vashi police station said. The police have also sent the data from the complainant’s phone for forensic tests.

According to the police, the fact that coconuts were kept ready, covered in a black cloth and sealed in a condom, indicates that the building had been a hub for homosexual activities. “We have seized the coconuts and sent them to the forensic department as well. They are of a special kind, which are very small in size and are available at the APMC market,” the official said.

The complainant had clicked a picture of his clothes at the supposed crime scene, and a closer inspection of the picture showed that they were kept on a mattress. The mattress was placed on a floor, which had old-fashioned mosaic tiles. On looking into the picture’s properties, the police found the longitude and latitude where it was clicked and traced the exact location of the building. The tiles and mattress helped them find the room.

“Investigations so far indicate that the building was a hub for a group of men who indulged in sexual acts using coconuts. We suspect that the complainant was also part of this group. Since the act went wrong and he had to get a surgery to the get the coconut shells removed, the incident came to light. In order to save himself and his family from embarrassment, he spun a story to cover it up,” the officer said.

He said since neither the complainant nor his family has been cooperating in the investigations, it has heightened their suspicion.

Phone switched off

On the day of the incident, the complainant’s phone had been switched off between 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. He switched it on only after getting out of the building, and the picture time stamp shows it was clicked minutes before he stepped out of the building, as per CCTV camera footage.

“We haven’t come to a conclusion yet but have enough evidence in the case. We are waiting to speak to the complainant and his wife to get more details,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.

As per the complaint registered with the police, the complainant had gone near Jagruteshwar pond for a smoke on September 23. He said five unidentified men dragged him into the bushes nearby and sodomised him.