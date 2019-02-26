Vashi real estate agent booked for rape

The Vashi police have registered a case against a real estate agent after his 35-year-old live-in partner claimed that he raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

The complainant said that her parents were Navy officers and she has been working with a private firm in Vashi for the past seven years. In 2016, she decided to buy a flat near her workplace to avoid the long commute from her house. She began searching for flats on real estate portals and came into contact with the accused, Sushil Singh.

According to the complaint, Mr. Singh often accompanied the victim when she went to visit the flats. An officer from the Vashi police station said, “The duo soon started having an affair and Mr. Singh moved in with her when she purchased a flat in Airoli in 2017.” According to the complainant, Mr. Singh promised to marry the victim once both of them were financially stable.

In November 2018, a woman claiming to be Mr. Singh’s wife called the victim and started abusing her. The victim then lodged a complaint against the woman with the Rabale police. Later, when the victim confronted Mr. Singh, he confessed that he was married and had three children. He then stopped meeting her.

In January 2019, he contacted her again and said he had initiated divorce proceedings with his wife. He then claimed that his wife had kicked him out of his house and moved into the victim’s house for 10 days.

The officer said, “The complainant alleged that the accused assaulted and raped her several times over the course of these 10 days. He then left her when his wife and mother began repeatedly calling him. The complainant also alleged that the accused had borrowed close to ₹5 lakh from her in instalments over two years after his business failed.”

Police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal from Vashi police station said no arrests have been made so far in the case, but investigation is in on.