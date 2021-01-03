Vashi police rescue woman

Navi Mumbai

03 January 2021 23:09 IST

The Vashi police on Sunday rescued a 20-year-old woman who tried to jump off a water tank of a four-storeyed building at Jai Jawan society in Sector 17, Vashi.

A passer-by saw the woman standing on the water tank and alerted the police control room. Beat marshals and a fire brigade team rushed to the spot.

“While a few personnel tried to convince her to climb down the tank, a team of police and fire personnel made its way behind the water tank. The team managed to catch the woman unawares and restrained her,” Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Dhage from Vashi police station said. The woman was then handed over to her family.

According to the Vashi police, the woman was a drug addict and was going through depression.