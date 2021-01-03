Mumbai

Vashi police rescue woman

The Vashi police on Sunday rescued a 20-year-old woman who tried to jump off a water tank of a four-storeyed building at Jai Jawan society in Sector 17, Vashi.

A passer-by saw the woman standing on the water tank and alerted the police control room. Beat marshals and a fire brigade team rushed to the spot.

“While a few personnel tried to convince her to climb down the tank, a team of police and fire personnel made its way behind the water tank. The team managed to catch the woman unawares and restrained her,” Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Dhage from Vashi police station said. The woman was then handed over to her family.

According to the Vashi police, the woman was a drug addict and was going through depression.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2021 11:09:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/vashi-police-rescue-woman/article33488527.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY