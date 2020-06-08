Mumbai

Vashi police foils two people’s attempts at ending life

Both victims were frustrated due to personal issues

The Vashi police on Saturday prevented two incidents of people trying to end their life near Vashi bridge.

In the first incident, a 40-year-old man from Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar was rescued from the Vashi creek after the control room received a call alerting them about the incident around 12.45 p.m.

“Acting on the information, a beat marshall, a sub-inspector and a constable rushed there and rescued the victim with the help of a local fisherman, Mahendra Koli,” senior inspector Sanjeev Dhumal, Vashi police station, said.

Inquiries revealed that the man was upset about a family problem and thus decided to take the extreme step. He was counselled by the police personnel and later handed over to his younger brother.

In another incident around 6.30 p.m., a woman from Gharonda in Ghansoli had come to the bridge with her two children with the intention of ending her life. When the police received information about the same, they rushed to the spot and stopped her from taking the extreme step.

“At the police station, she revealed that her husband was an alcoholic who used to torture her daily. Fed up of the torture, she decided to take the extreme step. We then called her husband to the police station and counselled both of them,” an officer from Vashi police station said.

