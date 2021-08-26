Vashi police arrest godman

Navi Mumbai

26 August 2021 23:28 IST

Accused cheated people of ₹3.57 lakh

The Vashi police have arrested a former autorickshaw driver who duped people for the past five years by claiming to be a godman. Rajaram Shinde (54) was arrested based on the complaint of a 36-year-old woman who was cheated of ₹70,000.

A resident of Juhu village, the woman’s in-laws refused to accept her after her husband’s death. Then her domestic help suggested that she approach the godman.

The woman said the accused told her that ‘smashan puja’ would have to be performed. He then gave her an amulet and asked her to eat seven lemons over two days. The woman paid him ₹70,000 in three tranches to perform the rituals.

Advertising

Advertising

The police have invoked the provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

The accused has been remanded in police custody till Friday. “Till now, four people have complained of being cheated of ₹3.57 lakh,” senior police inspector Ramesh Chavan said.