Vashi kidnap: engineer’s wife called from Kerala

Navi Mumbai: The Mankhurd-based engineer whose wife was kidnapped in Vashi allegedly by her relatives owing to their inter-religion marriage, has managed to make a call to her husband.

“She called me and said that she was taken to Kerala, and is kept at a relative’s place. She was not able to tell the location. I have informed the police and given them a letter asking to locate the location of the number. But I have not been getting a positive response from the police,” Mohammad Iqbal Mohammad Umar Choudhary (28) said.

According to Mr. Choudhary, his wife Reshma (23) hailed from Kasargod in Kerala and shifted to Mangalore for higher studies. Meanwhile, a team of police has gone to Mangalore in search of the girl’s family.

“Our team is in Mangalore, but has not been able to locate her family. We can’t reveal more as the investigations are on,” said police inspector Kishan Gaikwad from Vashi.