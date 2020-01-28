Vasant Raiji celebrates a unique century

A century! That’s what every cricketer dreams of when he walks out to bat. In the nine first-class fixtures he has featured in, Vasant Raiji never scored a ton, but on Sunday, he scored a century in life.

Born on January 26, 1920, the oldest living Indian first-class cricketer turned 100, and his friends and family members ensured Raiji cherished the moment.

While there was a flurry of phone calls from across the world, former India captain Nari Contractor and Mumbai Cricket Association president Dr. Vijay Patil, visited Raiji at his Walkeshwar home. Mr. Contractor said, “He was a good cricketer. We have literally grown up watching him and his brother Madan Raiji. I may have been around 14, when I met him for the first time. I had gone to wish him on his birthday.” They cut a cake and talked cricket.

Marcus Couto, a first-class umpire, was also present at the assembly of friends and admirers. Having known Raiji for 37 years, Mr. Couto remembers him for his punctuality. “He was the most disciplined man I have ever met.” Playing first-class cricket for Bombay (as it was known then) and Baroda, Raiji had to join the family-run chartered accountancy firm, NM Raiji & Co. However, the love for the game never faded.

A man of words, he wrote quite a few books on cricketers such as Victor Trumper, C.K. Nayudu and L.P. Jai. He was also one of the founding members of Jolly Cricket Club in the city. Mr. Couto said, “He had one of the finest collections of cricket books. He finally decided to dispose them of. P.R. Man Singh [India manager at the 1983 World Cup], who is based in Hyderabad, got a lot of books. So did Dr. Patil, who kept those fascinating books at D.Y. Patil Sports Complex.”

Raiji made his debut in 1939 for a Cricket Club of India (CCI) team against Central Provinces and Berar in Nagpur. The debutant scored a duck and one run in the game. He got the chance to share the dressing room with Lala Amarnath, Vijay Merchant, C.K. Nayudu and Vijay Hazare.

“I have played a few times against him at the CCI,” recalled former India Test wicket-keeper Chandu Patankar, adding: “When I joined as a sports secretary [at CCI from 1994 to 2009], he helped us immensely in organising lectures for the Legends Club programmes as well.”

The Legends Club is a gathering of cricket connoisseurs and it organises lectures on cricketing themes and hosts famous players. Mr. Patankar said, “We would work under his guidance. As a cricketer, I played very little with him, but he supported us hugely in organising cricket-related events [CCI and Legends Club].” He added, “Even after quitting the game, Raiji was in regular touch with late Sir Don Bradman. He would write letters to Bradman and the Australian legend would reply.”

Even though memory plays truant these days, Raiji still watches cricket on television and reads the sports pages of newspapers. It has been a fulfilling life for the 100-year-old who was an active patron of the game long after hanging up his boots. The quiet respect he commands among the fraternity was evident from two famous faces who dropped in earlier to greet him: Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Waugh.