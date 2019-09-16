Vasai woman suspected to be electrocuted

A 27-year-old woman was suspected to have been electrocuted when she waded through a waterlogged road at Mulgaon village in Vasai on Sunday.

According to the police, Jyosana Parmar, a resident of Tamtalao, had stepped out for some work on Sunday afternoon. “She was spotted lying in the water by locals, who rushed her to the government hospital around 12 p.m. where she was declared dead on arrival,” police inspector Bhaskar Pukale from the Vasai police station said. Prima facie, the cause of death is electrocution, he said.

Mr. Pukale said the area where the incident occurred has underground wiring. “Heavy rain in Vasai on Sunday morning caused waterlogging at various places. There is a possibility that the insulation of the underground wires might be damaged. We are investigating the matter and are yet to get an official report from the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB),” he said.

Parmar’s body has been sent for post-mortem and the police are awaiting reports. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Vasai police station.

Social activist Milind Khanolkar, a resident of Mulgaon village, said such accidents are common in Vasai as the authorities are not held accountable. “The woman’s husband runs a hair salon and she was a homemaker. They have two children. How many more lives is the sheer carelessness of authorities going to claim?” he asked.

MSEB authorities were unavailable for comment.