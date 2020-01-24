Varsity’s Fort campus to get ₹200-crore makeover

The 162-year-old Fort campus of Mumbai University is set to undergo a makeover worth ₹200 crore over four years in an attempt to turn it into a centre of excellence offering a cultural space and public engagement.

“The Fort campus, despite its heritage structure and enormous space, is not really buzzing with student activities as seen in foreign universities. The makeover is aimed at bringing back the old glory and beauty of the campus,” said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Mr. Pawar, along with Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, cleared the decision in a meeting on Wednesday. The project aims at revamping the look of the university building, the entrance, the outer spaces, conference rooms, seminar room, class rooms, multipurpose rooms and library.

As per the presentation made by conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah in the meeting on Wednesday, the proposed zoning on the campus will include administration and security, a campus development unit, libraries, cafes and seminar halls on the ground floor. On the first floor, the zones will have executive offices, VIP meeting rooms and conference rooms while the second floor will consist of classrooms. Several departments will be moved to a different floor as a result of the proposed zoning.

According to an official from the Higher and Technical Education Department, the move is also aimed at increasing citizen interaction on the campus for various activities. “Mumbai University’s Fort campus will provide a collective space for the incubation of ideas, cultural events, intellectual discourse and increasing student activities after this makeover,” said an official. He said there will be no new construction, but only the conservation of the heritage structure.

The State will release ₹50 crore for each year as the work progresses. A few departments from the Kalina campus may also be shifted to the Fort campus in due course, said an official.