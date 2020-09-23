Varsha Gaikwad tests positive

Mumbai

23 September 2020 01:05 IST

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Ms. Gaikwad represents Dharavi constituency and was instrumental in bringing down the number of novel coronavirus patients in one of the biggest slums in the country.

“During the course of my check-up today, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow protocol. Stay safe. Take care,” she tweeted.

Ms. Gaikwad is the 11th minister from Maharashtra to have tested positive for the virus. Cabinet Ministers Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Patil, Aslam Sheikh, Nitin Raut and Hasan Mushreef, and Ministers of State Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Bansode and Vishwajeet Kadam had tested positive in the past.