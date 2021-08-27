Varavara Rao seeks extension of medical bail

Mumbai

27 August 2021 17:27 IST

Plea before Bombay HC mentions adherence to all court directions despite multiple ailments

The 81-year-old poet Varavara Rao, accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case, has filed for an extension of his medical bail, which expires on September 5, before the Bombay High Court

On February 22 this year, Mr. Rao was granted medical bail on a cash bond of ₹50,000 by a division bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and Manish Pitale. However, due to a delay in obtaining a solvency certificate, Mr. Rao was released only on March 6. Since then, he has been residing with his wife P. Hemalatha at Malad East.

His petition mentions that due to his frail health his advocate had applied for exemption from personal appearance before the NIA court on remand dates. He has been reporting every fortnight to Kurar (East Malad) police station through Whatsapp video calls and has abided by all conditions levied by the court and not violated any directions.

Mr Rao’s petition seeks an extension of medical bail on grounds that he takes 13 medicines daily for neurological problems, cholesterol, blood pressure, prostate, acidity, gastroesophageal reflux, constipation, cardiac issues and pain relief.

He has been suffering from constant headaches, known as cluster headaches and needs further examinations and constant supervision. A neurologist at Jaslok Hospital said he has asymptomatic Parkinson’s ailment and has retention problems, movement disorders with tremors and gait instability.

The matter is expected to be heard on August 31 by a division bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar.

On November 18, 2020, the Maharashtra government had agreed to shift Mr Rao from Taloja Central jail hospital for 15 days for medical examination and treatment. Mr Rao continued to be admitted there till the court granted bail.