Varavara Rao in neurology ward following complaint of giddiness

Varavara Rao

Mumbai

15 July 2020 01:15 IST

Family says they were not aware of him being taken to hospital

Poet Varavara Rao (81) has been admitted to the neurology department of JJ Hospital after he complained of giddiness, and is undergoing tests. He was taken from Taloja Central Jail to the State-run hospital on Monday morning.

Dr. Sanjay Surase, superintendent of JJ Hospital, confirmed to The Hindu that Mr. Rao is admitted to the neurology department. “This is a case of giddiness and he is under evaluation and investigation. His general condition is fair and vitals are stable,” he said.

Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General (Prisons), said Mr. Rao has been admitted to JJ Hospital for some tests and doctors will decide whether he needs to be admitted for any further treatment.

When asked about which tests have been conducted on Mr. Rao so far, a doctor at JJ Hospital said, “Tests and investigations conducted on a patient cannot be revealed. It would be a breach of the patient’s privacy.”

Mr. Rao’s daughter, Pavana, however, said the family was not informed about him being shifted from the jail to the hospital. “We had called in the morning of July 13 and were told by the Superintendent of Taloja jail that Mr. Rao was doing absolutely fine,” she said.

She recollected events on May 29 when she learnt about her father being shifted to the hospital a day later not from prison authorities but from the local police in Hyderabad.

Mr. Rao was incoherent and delirious when he called his family on July 11 and spoke about his parents’ funeral that took place decades ago. Vernon Gonsalves (61), a co-accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case, who takes care of Mr. Rao inside the prison, told the family that he is not able to walk, go to the toilet, and brush his teeth on his own.

Meanwhile, advocate R. Sathyanarayanan, who represents Mr. Rao in courts in Mumbai, has filed an application before the Bombay High Court to urgently hear Mr. Rao’s appeal against rejection of interim medical bail. It is slated to be heard on July 17.