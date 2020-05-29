Varavara Rao hospitalised

P. Varavara Rao

Mumbai

29 May 2020 23:08 IST

Family writes letter to CM seeking bail as he fell under the high risk category of coronavirus.

Well known poet Varavara Rao, 81 years old, lodged at Taloja Jail for being accused in the Elghar Parishad case was admitted to J.J. Hospital yesterday.

Hospital's Dean Dr. Ranjit Mankeshwar told The Hindu that Mr. Rao was admitted on May 28 as he was complaining of giddiness and had fainted once. “A chest X-ray was taken and he is stable."

Mr. Rao has been suffering from piles, cardiac issues and is on medication for ulcer and blood pressure. His three daughters wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, appealing them to release him on bail as he falls under the high risk category for Covid-19.

On Friday evening, his wife received a call from Chikkadpally Police Station, Hyderabad who said Visrambagh Police Station, Pune informed them that Mr. Rao was admitted to the hospital.

His interim medical bail is expected to be heard by special court on June 2.

When asked if the family can visit him at the hospital, Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General (Prisons) told The Hindu, "We can try and make an arrangement for video conferencing in the jail. In the hospital, we will have to see what can be done within the four corners of the law."