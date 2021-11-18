Mumbai

Varavara Rao can surrender before December 2

Telugu Poet and activist Varavara Rao.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended till December 2 the time granted to poet Varavara Rao to surrender before the Taloja Central Jail authorities in Maharashtra.

Mr. Rao, 82, was arrested on August 28, 2018 in the Bhima Koregaon violence case and was lodged in Taloja Central Jail.

He was granted interim bail for six months on medical grounds by the High Court on February 22 this year. He was scheduled to surrender and return to judicial custody on September 5.

The Bench directed him to file a fresh plea with substantial modifications for seeking extension of his medical bail.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 11:05:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/varavara-rao-can-surrender-before-december-2/article37569142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY