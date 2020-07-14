Varavara Rao admitted under neurology department of Mumbai’s JJ Hospital

Poet Varavara Rao, 81, has been admitted in the neuroogy department of the JJ Hospital after he started feeling giddiness and is undergoing some tests.

Superintendent of JJ Sanjay Surase told The Hindu, “Patient Pendayala Varavara Rao, 81yr/Male is admitted under (neurology). Case of giddiness and is under evaluation and investigations. His general condition is fair and vitals are stable.”

Mr. Rao, who is in jail in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence, was admitted to the State-run hospital on July 13 morning for some tests from Taloja Central Jail.

Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General Prisons confirmed this and told The Hindu, “Mr. Rao has been admitted to JJ Hospital to conduct some tests and doctors will decide whether he needs to be admitted for any treatment.”

Mr. Rao’s daughter Pavana said the family was not informed about his being shifted from jail to the hospital. She told The Hindu, “We had called in the morning on July 13 and were told by the Superintendent of Taloja that Mr. Rao is doing absolutely fine.”

She recounted that on May 29 she learnt about Mr. Rao being shifted to the hospital a day later, not from prison authorities but from the local Hyderabad police.

Mr. Rao was incoherent and delirious when he called his family on July 11 and spoke about his parents funeral that took place decades ago. Vernon Gonsalves, 61, co-accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case who takes care of Mr. Rao inside the prison, told the family that he was not able to walk, go to the toilet and brush his teeth on his own.

Meanwhile, advocate R. Sathyanarayanan representing Mr. Rao in courts in Mumbai has filed an application before the Bombay High Court to urgently hear Mr. Rao’s appeal against the rejection of an interim medical bail. It is slated to be heard on July 17.