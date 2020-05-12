Mumbai

Vande Bharat: Air India flies 883 people out of country

Back home: Indian nationals who were stranded in Manila arrive at Mumbai airport.

Almost 4,000 stranded citizens brought back home

Over the last few days of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India and Air India Express have flown 883 people out of India on 25 flights.

So far, 23 flights have brought 3,908 Indians back to various airports in the country. In Mumbai, 110 people returned from Dhaka on Monday, while 319 were expected from Newark late in the night. A flight from Kuala Lumpur is expected to bring back 225 passengers on Tuesday.

Data available showed that on Sunday, Air India operated 4 outbound flights with 385 passengers. Five in-bound flights brought back 757 Indians the same day. Air India Express on the other hand had just 13 outbound passengers on its flights between Friday and Sunday.

These passengers were non-resident Indians living in countries like the United States who were in the country when the lockdown was announced and flights were suspended. As many as 169 passengers flew from Delhi to Washington D.C., 80 from Delhi to San Francisco, and 15 from Delhi to Singapore.

“All rules pertaining to outbound flying are on the airline website to avoid confusion of any sort,” an official said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said several countries, including Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. were allowing only nationals from the destination country to enter.

Foreign nationals from any of the 12 destination countries, who are stuck in India, can also avail the service. Third country nationals, meanwhile, must ensure they have eligible visas to enter Bahrain, Bangladesh, U.S., U.K. or Singapore, or to transit through these countries to another country.

Outbound flights are also open for seafarers on their way to join duty.

