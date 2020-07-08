Vandalism at Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence: FIR filed, deputy CM condemns incident

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against unknown persons following vandalism at Rajgruh, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s house, an official said on Wednesday.

Two persons threw stones on glass windows, and damaged CCTV cameras and potted plants at Rajgruh in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Tuesday night, the official said.

CCTV footage from the erstwhile home of the Constitution architect shows a person smashing flower pots in the compound before fleeing, the official said.

Matunga police have registered an FIR in the incident.

Located in Hindu Colony, Dadar, the two-storeyed heritage bungalow houses the Ambedkar Museum where Babasaheb’s books, portrait, ashes and vessels are among the artefacts. The current residents of Rajgruh include Babasaheb’s daughter-in-law, and his grandsons Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, Anandrao and Bhimrao. Prakash Ambedkar, who was in Akola when the attack took place, has appealed for calm and asked his followers to not gather outside the house.

The All India Professional Congress on Wednesday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the attack on Rajgruh. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has already assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

“This is highly condemnable. @CMOMaharashtra should immediately look into this. Rajgruh is not just a memorial, it is a reminder of the legacy of Dr.B.R. Ambedkar,” AIPCMumbaiEast tweeted.

Deputy CM condemns vandalism

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the state government has taken serious note of vandalism at Dr.B.R Ambedkar’s house and strict action will be taken against the guilty. Condemning the incident, Pawar said it is an “act of anti-social elements with wicked mindset”. He urged people not to fall prey to the “ulterior motives” of such elements, and ensure peace and unity. “The vandalisation at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s residence in Mumbai is quite condemnable. It is the misadventure of anti-social elements with wicked mindset,” a statement from Pawar’s office quoted him as saying.

“The state government has taken serious note of the incident and police initiated probe into the matter immediately. The accused will be traced at the earliest and strict action will be taken against them,” he said. The deputy CM further said Ambedkar’s work and ideology are deep-rooted in the minds of people and none can remove the faith people have in him.