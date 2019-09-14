Vajpayee memorial may come up on Marine Drive

A memorial to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee may come up on a plot outside Charni Road station, facing the Arabian Sea.

A trust headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, of which Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil is a trustee while Education Minister Ashish Shelar is a treasurer, has sought the land from the Revenue Department.

Maharashtra’s Higher & Technical Education minister Vinod Tawde on Friday confirmed that the trust has sought the plot adjacent to Jawahar Bhavan outside Charni Road station.

“While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had announced a memorial on the lines of the ones built in the memory of the late Yashwantrao Chavan and the proposed one for the late Balasaheb Thackeray. The trust has written to the Mumbai city collector seeking the land parcel. This application will be scrutinised by the Cabinet sub-committee and only then will a decision will be taken,” Mr. Tawde said.

The 1,200 sq.m. plot was with Jawahar Bhavan, which comes under the Education Department. Following the end of its lease, the department has reportedly informed the Revenue Department that it no longer requires the land. An application seeking the land for the memorial was made to the Revenue Ministry.

Mr. Fadnavis confirmed the move but denied any conflict of interest. “It’s a trust with the Chief Secretary on it, and secretaries as ex-officio members. It’s just like Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan or Balasaheb Thackeray memorial. The government will always have control over it. There is no issue of conflict of interest,” he said.

Mumbai (city) collector Shivajirao Jondhale said the application has been received. “We received the application two to three months ago. Decisions regarding land in Mumbai are taken at Mantralaya, and we forwarded it to the appropriate authority. No decision has yet been taken,” he said.