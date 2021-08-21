Vaccine camp for hotel employees in Mumbai

Mumbai

21 August 2021 01:56 IST

Industry body aims to put staff back to work at the earliest

Over 20,000 employees associated with hotel industry in Mumbai will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine through the Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR), the apex body of the industry. The vaccination drive in association with SRCC Children’s Hospital kicked off on Friday.

Commenting on the drive, Shivanand Shetty, President, AHAR said, “With no income for months, the employees had to endure a lot during this lockdown and this is to enable them to get back to work in a secure way. We are thankful to those who got vaccinated, for extending their full co-operation, and request those who are yet to take their vaccine to come forward and make this drive a grand success.”

Mr Shetty said that the AHAR was grateful to SRCC for helping in this vaccination drive to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated and are back to work at the earliest.

Advertising

Advertising

The vaccination drive is being carried out by adhering to all Covid protocols to avoid crowding at the centres. The registration information and data for such camps are collected in advance to avoid any kind of wastage of vaccine. The first camp was held on August 17 and it is being conducted on a daily basis at various locations in the city with 400 vaccines administered daily at one camp.