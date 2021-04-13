Vaccination resumes in Navi Mumbai, Raigad district

Navi Mumbai

13 April 2021 00:01 IST

Vaccination centres in Raigad district and Navi Mumbai reopened on Monday after three days. \

While Raigad district and the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) received 16,400 vials and 5,000 vials of Covishield respectively on Sunday night, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received 20,000 doses of Covishield on Monday afternoon.

Raigad district officials distributed the vials among 128 centres in 15 tehsils, PMC to 22 centres and NMMC to 49 centres. “The doses will suffice for three days and then we will have to seek for more doses,” Raigad District Collector Nidhi Choudhary said.

While PMC vaccinates 2,500 people a day, NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar plans to increase the count from 8,000 to 10,000. On Monday, NMMC added eight more vaccination centres — four civic-run and four private-run — to its 41 centres. The second dose of Covaxin is being given at all centres.