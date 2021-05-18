Vaccination in Mumbai to resume today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said that the COVID-19 vaccination, which was halted for three days in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, would resume from Tuesday at the centres unaffected by the high winds.

Civic officials said that only those citizens who had completed 12-16 weeks from the first dose of Covishield would be administered the second dose as directed by the Central government. As a result, those above 60 years will be eligible for the second shot after May 24. Besides, people above 60 years can walk into inoculation centres for their first dose of Covishield.