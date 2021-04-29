Vaccination centres in Mumbai run out of doses

Mumbai

29 April 2021 00:15 IST

Even as vaccine registrations opened up for those above 18 years, Mumbai is being forced to shut down its vaccination centres due to shortage. By Wednesday afternoon, the city was left with barley 47,000 shots which would finish by night.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 40 of the 73 private vaccination centres will remain closed on April 29 (Thursday) since the civic body has not received vaccines from the Central government. In the remaining 33 centres, there would be limited administration of the vaccination with preference for only those coming for their second shot.

As of April 25, the BMC received a total of 24,58,600 vaccines of which 24,10,860 have been used. “It means we are left only with 47,740 vaccines till 2 p.m. Considering the speed of vaccination, this will get over today itself. We are in constant communication with the Central government and may get the next consignment late tonight,” an official said.

Civic officials said they could continue their vaccination at government facilities only after that. The BMC has said that only those who need their second shot should come to the vaccination centres.

“The BMC has 136 vaccination centres of which 63 are government-run while 73 are private-run. However, the supply of vaccines is limited and as a result, we are forced discontinue vaccination at many of the centres at regular intervals,” a civic official said.