Vaccinate all Dharavi residents above 18 years, says Shewale

Many work in unorganised sector: Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has written to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, urging the Centre to permit the vaccination of all residents above 18 years in Dharavi, one of the largest slums in Asia, amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

Mr. Shewale said, “Most residents of Dharavi work in the unorganised sector as nurses, ward boys, conservancy workers, and delivery boys. Most of them can’t get vaccinated as they are below 45 years.” The MP also urged the Centre to pay more attention to Dharavi owing to its population density.

Mr. Shewale said over 80% of the population is above 18 years and like the now famous Dharavi model of curbing COVID-19, its model of vaccination will soon be feted across the world.

Last year, when the first wave hit Dharavi, the slum emerged as an example of effectively controlling the virus. Owing to the joint efforts of the Centre, State and local body, the number of cases was reduced to zero.

“Till yesterday, 5,734 cases were found in Dharavi. More than 1,600 cases were found since March 1, 2021, of which over 1,000 cases are active. Labourers are returning to their villages owing to the shutting down of small factories,” the MP wrote.