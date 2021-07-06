Vacant posts will be filled by July 31: Ajit Pawar

His statement in Assembly comes a day after suicide of MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar in Pune

A day after the suicide of 24-year-old Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirant Swapnil Lonkar in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday announced in the Assembly that posts for which examination had taken place and were still vacant would be filled by July 31.

Lonkar committed suicide as he was frustrated that no final interviews had taken place despite clearing the written exam.

Mr. Pawar said, “The State government is sympathetic towards the aspirants and urge all to not take such an extreme step. I want to assure the House that all posts for which exams have been held will be filled by July 31, 2021.” He said the MPSC had autonomy and the State government could not directly interfere in its proceedings.

“However, we discussed the issue in the State Cabinet meeting on Sunday. The Chief Minister has also directed us to hold meetings to expedite the matter,” he said.

The issue was raised in the Assembly by Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on the first day of two-day monsoon session. He said that though the MPSC enjoyed autonomy, it did not mean that it could function arbitrarily. “A total review of the MPSC functioning needs to be taken and changes, if needed, must be introduced at the earliest,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Pravin Darekar, too raised the issue demanding ₹50 lakh financial aid to the family of the deceased, slamming that Lonkar’s suicide was nothing but his murder by the government machinery.