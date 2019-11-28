UTS numbers prove Navi Mumbai commuters are more tech-savvy

Commuters in Navi Mumbai seem to be more skilled in using technology than their Mumbai counterparts going by the number of tickets booked using the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app.

According to Central Railway (CR) officials, they have been noticing this trend over the past few months. They said a higher percentage of tickets are being bought on the mobile app at several key stations on the Harbour and Trans-Harbour Lines such as Ghansoli (20.38%), Airoli (19.25%), Koparkhairne (16.40%), Bamandongri (14.25%), Kharghar (14.22%), and Vashi (13.90%).

On Monday, for instance, of the 11,219 tickets sold at Ghansoli, 2,286 were bought using the UTS app. The numbers of tickets booked through the UTS app stood at 6.98% in CR’s Mumbai Division. A senior CR official said, “While the number of tickets sold at stations in Navi Mumbai is generally lower compared with stations in Mumbai, bookings on the mobile app make up a larger chunk of it. Often, it accounts for 10% or more of the total tickets sold. The commuters in Navi Mumbai seem to be more mobile-savvy.”

According to CR officials, the area where automatic ticket vending machines are set up at Navi Mumbai stations is better planned, giving the ticket booking kiosks better visibility compared with the crowded stations in Mumbai.

Interestingly, Thane accounts for the highest number of tickets (10%) bought using the app on the Central Line.

A CR official said, “Thane is the exception. While nearly all stations on the Central Line have higher absolute numbers, their contribution from app-based ticketing is generally between 4% to 8%.”

Only 3,107 tickets (5.27%) were booked on the app in Kurla of the 59,001 tickets sold on Monday.

A similar trend was noticed at other key stations such as Dadar (7.12%), Mulund (5.29%) and Ghatkopar (9.27%).