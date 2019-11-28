Mumbai

UTS numbers prove Navi Mumbai commuters are more tech-savvy

Commuters at Thane station, which accounts for the most tickets bought using the app on the Central Line.

Commuters at Thane station, which accounts for the most tickets bought using the app on the Central Line.   | Photo Credit: Vibhav Birwatkar

more-in

While tickets sold at stations in Navi Mumbai are lower than in Mumbai, bookings made through the app form a larger chunk

Commuters in Navi Mumbai seem to be more skilled in using technology than their Mumbai counterparts going by the number of tickets booked using the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app.

According to Central Railway (CR) officials, they have been noticing this trend over the past few months. They said a higher percentage of tickets are being bought on the mobile app at several key stations on the Harbour and Trans-Harbour Lines such as Ghansoli (20.38%), Airoli (19.25%), Koparkhairne (16.40%), Bamandongri (14.25%), Kharghar (14.22%), and Vashi (13.90%).

On Monday, for instance, of the 11,219 tickets sold at Ghansoli, 2,286 were bought using the UTS app. The numbers of tickets booked through the UTS app stood at 6.98% in CR’s Mumbai Division. A senior CR official said, “While the number of tickets sold at stations in Navi Mumbai is generally lower compared with stations in Mumbai, bookings on the mobile app make up a larger chunk of it. Often, it accounts for 10% or more of the total tickets sold. The commuters in Navi Mumbai seem to be more mobile-savvy.”

According to CR officials, the area where automatic ticket vending machines are set up at Navi Mumbai stations is better planned, giving the ticket booking kiosks better visibility compared with the crowded stations in Mumbai.

Interestingly, Thane accounts for the highest number of tickets (10%) bought using the app on the Central Line.

A CR official said, “Thane is the exception. While nearly all stations on the Central Line have higher absolute numbers, their contribution from app-based ticketing is generally between 4% to 8%.”

Only 3,107 tickets (5.27%) were booked on the app in Kurla of the 59,001 tickets sold on Monday.

A similar trend was noticed at other key stations such as Dadar (7.12%), Mulund (5.29%) and Ghatkopar (9.27%).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
public transport
mobile phones
railway
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 1:53:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/uts-numbers-prove-navi-mumbai-commuters-are-more-tech-savvy/article30101066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY