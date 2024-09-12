GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. Ambassador Garcetti visits Ganesh pandal in Mumbai chawl

The first public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi was hosted in Mumbai back in 1893 at Keshavji Naik Chawl

Published - September 12, 2024 02:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti at Keshavji Naik Chawl 

U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti at Keshavji Naik Chawl  | Photo Credit: X/@USAmbIndia

The U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) visited the Keshavji Naik Chawl in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

“I had the honor of seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings at the iconic Keshavji Naik Chawl”, Mr. Garcetti said in a post on X.

The Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha at Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaum area of Mumbai pioneered the Ganesh festival in 1901, taking it to the masses.

In a message, Mr. Garcetti said as “mayor of Los Angeles and as ambassador to India, I have always had Ganesha in my office and home as inspiration.” The deity has a place of honour in so many communities in the United States where many Amercians celebrate his power to clear obstacles and bring prosperity, he said.

Maharashtra CM, other leaders bring home Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi as 10-day festival begins

The 10-day Ganesh festival began in Maharashtra on September 7, with idols of the deity being installed in homes and at public pandals across the state amid fanfare and gaiety.

Families, including children and elderly members, stepped out of their homes early morning to bring their beloved god home amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and the beating of drums.

(With PTI inputs)

