Mumbai

Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena

Actor Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in front of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

Ms. Matondkar (46), who quit the Congress in September 2019 after five months in that party, joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshri in suburban Bandra.

Sena sources said Ms. Matondkar’s name was forwarded to Governor B.S. Koshyari by the Shiv Sena recently for nomination to the Legislative Council from the governor’s quota.

Ms. Matondkar, who lost to BJP’s Gopal Shetty from North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat last year, recently took on actor Kangana Ranaut for equating Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2020 3:07:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/urmila-matondkar-joins-shiv-sena/article33220906.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY