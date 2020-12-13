Uran police arrest cousin, friend for murdering financier from Vashi

Accused say victim was deep in debt, killed him at his request

The Uran police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 52-year-old Vashi-based financier.

Suresh Bhoir, a resident of Vashi gaon, went missing from his residence around 2 p.m. on December 6. He was found dead on December 11 at an isolated area in Uran.

The accused have been identified as Anirudh alias Kuldeep Bhoir (29), a cousin of the deceased, and his friend Anil Raipure (19).

“Suresh was last seen with these two accused. Since they were relatives, no one suspected them. They kept telling the family that Suresh had gone to attend a finance-related meeting and for arranging funds to repay loans. During interrogation, they admitted that they had killed him,” senior police inspector Jagdish Kulkarni, Uran police station, said.

The accused told the police that they travelled to Uran in the victim’s Honda Mobilio car and killed him as per his request. “The accused claim that the deceased had taken a loan of ₹8 lakh and a life insurance policy of ₹25 crore. In order to help the family repay the debt, Suresh asked his cousin to kill him. We have not yet believed this theory and will be verifying it,” Mr. Kulkarni said. The accused said they first strangulated the victim, slit his throat, and then abandoned the body. The duo then returned to Vashi gaon in a taxi.

On December 11, villagers in Uran informed the police about an abandoned car being spotted on Dighode-Ransai Road. On reaching the spot, the police found the car at an isolated place and the body dumped around 75 metres away. The accused were produced in court on Saturday and have been remanded in police custody till December 17.