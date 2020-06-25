Uptick in Pune continues, 390 new cases reported

Pune

25 June 2020 23:21 IST

Aurangabad reports surge of 230

The march of COVID-19 continued in Pune district, which reported another massive spike of nearly 400 new cases on Thursday, taking its total case tally to 17,905, said authorities.

390 new cases were reported while the district’s death toll rose to 640 fatalities till date.

Of the total case tally, 6,664 are active positive cases while as many as 10,601 persons have been discharged thus far, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, adding that district’s recovery rate currently stood at 59.21%. The case fatality rate stands at 3.57% — a reduction from 3.73% last week. As many as 365 of the active cases are in a critical condition.

Advertising

Advertising

Masks mandatory

In the wake of surging cases, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has issued a directive making it mandatory for all persons to wear a mask and that those found violating this rule would be penalised with a fine of ₹500. Ever since the process of unlocking began on June 1, Pune district has been witnessing notably high daily case surges, especially since the past week.

On Wednesday, the district reported a massive surge of 664 new cases of which 531 were from Pune city alone.

On Tuesday, it had reported its second-highest case surge — 820 new cases. Earlier on Saturday (June 20), the district had recorded 823 cases — the highest single-day surge till date.

The bulk of the active positive cases are from Pune city, whose case count has exceeded 5,000. Yet, Pune civic body authorities claim that the situation is under control given that the both the case doubling rate as well as the sample testing capacity has increased.

“Pune city’s present case doubling rate till June 22 stands at 20.77 days, higher than last week’s figure of 19 days. Moreover, we are adequately equipped to deal with any spike. While cases have certainly risen, this is precisely because we are now testing more samples,” said a senior Pune Municipal Corporation official.

Many beds unoccupied

He also said only 4,500-odd patients were undergoing treatment while the bed capacity was 15,556.

Along with Pune’s total fatalities, the total death toll in Pune division — which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune — has now risen to 935. The division’s case tally has reached 22,059 of which 7,548 are active cases while 13,576 people have been discharged.

With 22 new cases today, Solapur’s total case tally has reached 2,209. However, the number of active cases have come down to 585 — a marginal reduction from the past few days — as the number of recoveries has increased to 1,388. Six more deaths were reported from Solapur district as its death toll climbed to 236.

Despite seeing few new cases since the last four days, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra’s ‘sugar heartland’ witnessed double-digit case spikes, reporting 14, 23 and 16 new cases respectively.

Satara’s total tally has risen to 864 of whom only 143 are active cases with 680 recoveries thus far. The district reported one more death in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 41.

Sangli’s total case tally has risen to 316 of whom 110 are active ones, while with seven new cases, Kolhapur’s total case tally stands at 765, of whom only 46 are active with 710 recoveries till date.

Both districts have reported nine deaths each thus far.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad in Marathwada recorded 230 new cases, taking its total case tally to 4,266.

Authorities said 124 of these were from Aurangabad city while the remaining 106 cases had emerged from the rural areas of the district, which is a virus hotbed in the region.

218 persons had succumbed to the virus thus far, with at least 10 COVID-19-related fatalities being reported on Wednesday.

Of these, more than 1,831 are active cases while a total 2,217 persons had been discharged thus far.