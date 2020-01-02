Upset MLAs continue to sulk, portfolio allocation today

Portfolios to the newly sworn in ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will be announced on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, all three MVA allies continued to face discontent over the allocation of Cabinet berths.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) met for over four hours on Wednesday evening to finalise portfolio distribution. After the meeting, Mr. Pawar said, “There could [still] be certain demands, but it is better not to stretch things to the breaking point. The portfolio distribution is final and will be announced on Thursday evening.”

Earlier in the day, senior ministers of the three parties had to come out claiming “all is well” and “‘everyone cannot be accommodated” to pacify upset leaders. Of the three, the Sena seems to have the highest number of upset MLAs, with some openly questioning the party’s decision.

Bhaskar Jadhav, the Sena MLA from Guhagar in Ratnagiri, said, “I don’t know the reasons for denying me a ministerial berth. I will have to ask Uddhavji if I fell short somewhere … I don’t know what happened at the last minute.” Mr. Jadhav said he has sought an appointment to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The MLA had left the NCP for the Sena days before the elections.

Non-Sena MLAs chosen

According to Sena sources, the induction of three Independents — Shankarrao Gadakh, Bachhu Kadu and Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar — from the party’s quota forced out some Sena MLAs.

Tanaji Sawant of Bhoom-Paranda in Osmanabad on Wednesday reached Mr. Thackeray’s residence, Matoshri, but was unable to meet him. Sources said the miffed Mr. Sawant, the water conservation minister in the last Cabinet, has informed the CM he won’t be coming back to seek a berth.

Former minister of State for finance Deepak Kesarkar told reporters, “I do not know the reason for not inducting me into the Cabinet. Neither did I violate any party order, nor do I have any allegations against me.”

Other hopefuls who were denied ministerial berths are Sunil Prabhu (Dindoshi), Ravindra Waikar (Jogeshwari), Sunil Raut (Bhandup), Pratap Sarnaik (Thane), Prakash Abitkar (Radhanagri-Kolhapur), Ashish Jaiswal (Ramtek-Nagpur), Sanjay Shirsat (Aurangabad) and Sanjay Raimulkar (Buldhana).

Earlier in the day, Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat met Mr. Thackeray to demand an additional portfolio, either rural development or agriculture, for his party. Sources close to the CM, however, said it would be difficult to make changes.

Mr. Pawar said it is not possible to satisfy everyone in a three-party government. “But we have spoken to people and everything is under control,” he said. State Finance Minister Jayant Patil, too, said everything was fine within the party.