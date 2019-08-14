Upgrading smart boards for life-like experiences

Thakur International School - Cambridge in Kandivali launched its first Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experience centre for students of Class I and above on Tuesday.

Patna-based mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar, known for his Super 30 programme, inaugurated the centre. Congratulating the school on the launch, Mr. Kumar told the audience, “In my classroom, I use multimedia slides to make a little story, with characters to explain maths concepts. A balance must always be maintained between technology and artistic techniques. I hope the kids take full advantage of the technology but also learn to think well offline.”

The school updated their smart board equipment to AR and VR systems where children of Class I and above will be efficiently using technology to study. The technology has been integrated with all chapters of science and mathematics of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), Advanced Subsidiary (AS) and Advanced (A) levels.

Karishmma V. Mangal, director and trustee of the school, elaborated on the importance of technology in classroom teaching.

“The use of AR/VR experience centre brings students closer to concepts, living them and learning them through all of their senses, rather than traditionally passive formats of learning. This layer of practical knowledge is what they will take along with them in life as they face a future that is powered by technology,” she said.

Ms. Mangal said experiential learning gives students the wings they need to achieve their dreams and vision. “We hope that this effort gives them both the perspective and prospect of conquering the future,” she said.