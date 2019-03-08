Up to her teeth in tackling crime

It’s been six years since Hemlata Pandey has been using her dental expertise to crack spine-chilling crime cases. The city’s first forensic odontologist, 33-year-old Dr. Pandey has carved a niche in a male-dominated zone.

“From doctors and other staff in the forensic medicine department to lawyers, police constables and the accused who I deal with daily, majority are men. But my craft makes me stand out,” says a confident Dr. Pandey, who works at KEM Hospital. Armed with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree, Dr. Pandey’s curiosity in forensic dentistry was triggered during the course. “There was a chapter on forensic odontology which was kind of ignored completely. The professor only focussed on parts important for exams,” she recalls. Soon she was researching the topic and realised that the field was well evolved in the west. Her interest took her to Wales for a Masters in Forensic Odontology and to London for a one-year course on forensic human identification. “It’s strange that in India we rely on fingerprints and DNA when dental forensics can give prompt results,” she says adding that even the Interpol lists teeth as primary identification method along with fingerprints and DNA.

With growing awareness, cases from across Maharashtra land up on Dr. Pandey’s desk. Among the cases she handled was the Kopardi rape and murder case in which Dr. Pandey provided crucial evidence by showing that the bite marks on the girl’s body were consistent with the accused’s dental pattern. “My power point presentation in the court, explaining my findings, helped make the case watertight,” she says. In another recent case, Dr. Pandey helped in facial reconstruction of a man who was beheaded, leading the police to identify the deceased and nab the killers. “It does get tough at times. Police and lawyers often talk rough. I am often asked why I am involved in the investigations. But I have learnt to handle all and focus on my work,” she says.