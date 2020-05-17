U.P. Police comes to Mumbai residents’ rescue in distress

In two separate incidents since the nationwide lockdown came into effect, the Uttar Pradesh Police have extended help to Mumbai residents, in an effort involving multiple agencies from both the States.

The quick and efficient coordination between Maharashtra and U.P. was seen this month, when Ankur Verma (24), a film writer and director staying in Versova, took to social media to seek help for himself and his mother, who lives in Unnao.

Mr. Verma said he has been undergoing treatment for clinical anxiety and panic disorder for the past five years and has been in therapy with a Lucknow-based doctor. “My medicines are very important for my conditions, but they were not available in the medical stores in Mumbai. I tried to call up the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare helpline, Mumbai emergency services helpline and Uttar Pradesh State helpline, but couldn’t find a solution,” Mr. Verma said.

Instagram post to rescue

Finally, he put up a post on Instagram on May 10, which caught the eye of RJ Pinky from Varanasi. “RJ Pinky contacted the 112 helpline for the U.P. Police’s emergency services and also suggested that I tweet about the matter. I did so, and received a call from the U.P. Police,” he said.

Karuna Shankar Singh, in-charge of the media cell of U.P. Police, spoke to Mr. Verma personally and took down all the details before setting the process into motion. They first ensured the right medicines were delivered to Mr. Verma’s mother in Unnao the next morning, and then turned their attention to the larger challenge.

Mr. Singh first approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) in U.P. for help. “Sending the medicines via freight train would have taken almost 10 days, hence, the GRP officers in Lucknow decided to send them to Dehi, where a Railway Police Force (RPF) constable travelling to Mumbai carried them further. From there, the medicines were delivered to Mr. Verma by Mumbai Police personnel, with our and their superiors coordinating,” he said.

The medicines finally reached Mr. Verma on May 14. “We also followed up with him and he sounded much better when I spoke with him on Saturday,” Mr. Singh said.

Not first incident

This is not the first time that the U.P. Police have helped out a Maharashtra native in distress. On May 3, Mandar Patade, a resident of Mumbai, informed them that his mother, who was stuck in Gorakhpur since March 11, was diabetic and urgently needed her medicines. He tagged the U.P. Police and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet, asking for help.

“Mr. Patade’s mother was visiting Gorakhpur for a wedding in March and got stuck here due to the lockdown. We asked for the prescription and arranged and delivered the medicines to his mother within four hours. One of our police response vehicles travelled around 50 km to deliver the medicines,” Mr. Singh said.

Asim Arun, Additional Director General, 112 Emergency Services, U.P., said, “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary solutions to help the citizens in need. We are grateful to the RPF and Mumbai Police for being a part of the relay.”