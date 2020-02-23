Unveiling the writer Antulay one never knew of

A compilation of letters by former Maharashtra chief minister Abdul Rehman Antulay to his wife was released on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar.

The book, released by Mr. Pawar at Anjuman-I-Islam school in south Mumbai — Antulay’s alma mater — has been published by the late politician’s daughter Neelam, who said she was touched by how beautifully her father could express himself on paper. She claimed the letters were art which revived a feeling of nostalgia.

The book, which is in Hindi, transliterates the letters written by Antulay to then fiancee Nargis in the late 1950s and early 1960s, while he was finishing his education in London. The book is titled ‘Banaam Nargis Baqalam AR Antulay’ (In the name of Nargis from the pen of AR Antulay).

“People only knew him as a politician and saw the ups and down in his career. This book will reveal his inner self and the kind of loving person that he was. When my mother handed me his letters, I was touched by how beautifully he could express his thoughts on paper. Each letter in the book is an emotion in itself and show the evolution of a man who rose to become a successful politician from a very humble beginning,” Ms. Antulay said.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, who has penned the back cover, said, “We don’t have a habit of preserving things, but the letters preserved by Nargis is a proof that how a politician can also be a lover. Today, technology has eased everything, but it cannot ease romance. The letters prove that though there was a lot of physical distance between Antulay and Nargis, that distance was filled with love.”

Mr. Pawar recalled his relationship with Antulay, and how it was his friendship with the late Balasaheb Thackeray, which resulted in Shiv Sena supporting the Indian National Congress after the Emergency.

“Antulay and I worked together and as representatives of opposite parties, we attacked each other multiple times in Parliament. But I remember that after every session, both of us sat together and discussed politics. As co-workers, I only knew what kind of a politician he was but this book has shown us another aspect of his personality.”

The Law College of the Anjuman-I-Islam institute was also renamed as Barrister AR Antulay College of Law. Mr Thackeray, too, spoke about Antulay’s friendship with his father.

“Mr. Antulay would have been very happy to know that his friend’s son is now the Chief Minister. It was he who renamed the Kolaba district to Raigad and now I have the honour of renaming a college after him. It is a great idea that the college of law, named after Mr. Antulay, will give equal admission to students from all religions. We need communal harmony and it is great to have an institute with students from all the religions studying in it. A stone which is used for pelting can be used for building a school instead,” Mr. Thackeray said.

“The letters show his feelings for Nargis and in the way she has preserved the letters, show that their love was strong from both the sides,” he added.