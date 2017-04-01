Unseal Reliance towers: HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday instructed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to unseal 25 of the 80 towers of Reliance Communications that the civic body had sealed over non-payment of property tax.

The municipal corporation and Reliance Communications have been locked in a legal battle over the telecom company’s property tax dues of ₹18.72 crore, which have been pending since 2011-12. Reliance had first approached the Bombay High Court and then the Supreme Court, challenging the TMC’s notice to pay the dues. The Supreme Court had ruled that Reliance would have to pay the amount, after which the TMC started sealing the towers.

Reliance’s legal team subsequently challenged the move in the High Court, which heard the matter on Friday.

“A copy of the petition was served to the TMC on Thursday, but no one from the civic body attended the hearing. The court has instructed the TMC to unseal 25 towers, and the next hearing has been scheduled for April 6,” a Reliance spokesperson said.

TMC officials said they were yet to receive a copy of the order.

“We are in consultation with our legal advisers and will decide the further course of action after the discussions are complete,” a civic official said.