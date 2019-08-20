Mumbai

Unmesh Joshi quizzed

Unmesh Joshi

Photo Credit: SHASHI ASHIWAL

Unmesh Joshi, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi, was on Monday questioned by officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) alleged payment default case.

Around 11 a.m., Mr. Joshi reached the ED office in Ballard Estate. On his way in, he told journalists, “I was served the notice on Friday evening and have come in response to it. I have not been asked to bring any documents and will fully cooperate with the authorities in their investigation.” Mr. Joshi left the ED office at 7 p.m. after being grilled for around eight hours. “I answered all the questions that I was asked. I will be informed later as to whether I have to come again,” he said.

