Unlock 1: full working hours for shops

Shops in Mumbai can now stay open throughout the day, instead of from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as per a revised order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.

The BMC had issued a circular on June 2, giving details on guidelines for unlocking sectors of the economy as part of the State’s Mission Begin Again. The circular had mandated shops on one side of the road to stay open on certain days of the week while shops on the other side would stay open on other days. However, they were to operate only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and remain shut on Sundays.

In its revised order, the BMC allowed all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, to stay open for full working hours. However, the restriction on opening of shops on alternate days continues, and they will continue to stay shut on Sundays. Shop owners or markets associations are expected to involve themselves in coordinating the process. Although establishments in many parts of the city now have 24x7 licenses, the night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will remain in force as earlier. This means shops can operate in the daytime but have to shut by 9 p.m.

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association welcomed the decision and informed its members to close by 7.30 or 8 p.m. so that staffers could reach home before curfew.

Staff shortage

However, shopkeepers have expressed concern over the shortage of staff. Ramnikbhai Chheda of Mumbai Grain Dealers’ Association said, “This order is of no use until our staffers return. Most staffers working in grocery shops, retail stores have gone back to their native place. I had nine staffers in my shop in Kurla, now there are just two. It is difficult to stay open for 12 hours. Home delivery of groceries has also stopped.” Grocery shops stayed open even during the lockdown as they are part of essential services.

The BMC also made a few other amendments to its earlier order. While it had earlier allowed outdoor physical activities, it has now made an amendment stating that equipment may not be used in gardens, open air gyms or play areas.

Like the State government, the BMC has also allowed private offices to function with 10% staff or 10 staffers, whichever is more. As instructed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address, printing and distribution of newspapers, including home delivery is allowed. “It shall be with the knowledge of the receiver and for the delivery of newspapers, personnel shall wear masks, use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing,” the order states.

Even though educational institutions are not functioning, the BMC has allowed staff to operate only for non-teaching purposes such as development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results. Inter-State and inter-district movement of persons will continue to be regulated. The order will remain effective till June 30.