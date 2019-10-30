Mumbai

Unknown man attacks ticket checker at Kurla station

The assailant was captured on CCTV camera footage while fleeing.

The assailant was captured on CCTV camera footage while fleeing.  

The official has suffered a fracture after being hit by a stone

An unknown person assaulted a ticket checker (TC) at Kurla station late on Monday. S.K. Singh was at the TC office when the incident occurred. Mr. Singh, who suffered a fracture, is undergoing treatment at Byculla Railway Hospital.

‘In orange shirt’

Railway officials said the incident occurred around 11 p.m. when an unknown person in an orange shirt came near the TC office on platform number one and threw a stone from a distance of around two feet.

“The assailant fled immediately, before people could even realise what had happened,” an official said. An immediate search of the stations did not yield any results.

“Mr. Singh was first provided first aid at the station’s Emergency Medical Room and then rushed to Byculla Railway Hospital. The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police (GRP) are working to nab the culprit,” Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said.

The GRP has registered an FIR and have charged the assailant under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code for assault on a public servant. “We have CCTV footage of the person fleeing the station. We are chasing leads to catch the assailant,” N. Inamdar, senior police inspector, GRP, Kurla, said.

