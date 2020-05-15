Universalising PDS key to helping workers: study

A rapid survey to assess the needs of workers stranded at their places of work has recommended universalising the Public Distribution System (PDS), direct cash relief and assistance as per ground-level needs.

Over 500 interviewed

These key findings were drawn from phone interviews with 592 respondents between April 23 and May 1. These included migrant labourers, informal and unorganised workers, and slum dwellers in Gujarat (200), Rajasthan (51) and Maharashtra (341).

The survey was conducted by the Centre for Labour Research and Action (CLRA), Habitat Forum (INHAF) and the NGO Mashal, with Dr. Shruti Tambe from the department of sociology, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, as its lead researcher.

“As the sample is small and answers varied across various groups, we have tried to capture broad trends. A sample of unorganised, informal and migrant labour workers was drawn from partners involved in this assessment and other local organisations,” Dr. Tambe told The Hindu.

Among the key recommendations is the need to universalise the PDS. “Mounting evidence suggests that workers lack ration cards even as almost all have Aadhaar cards, which serve little purpose in accessing food grains under the current system. We must therefore universalise PDS,” the report said.

While a lot has been spoken about direct benefit transfer of financial aid, the report said data indicates that half the labourers do not have bank accounts. “We suggest cash relief with an appropriate mechanism of doorstep delivery for stranded workers and for those who have reached their villages due to loss of wages,” it said.

The report said, “So far, support to labourers has primarily come in the form of food packets or ration. However, needs on the ground are now shifting to cooking fuel, water, and to some extent personal protective equipment.”

Maharashtra’s role

The report noted that government’s role in providing help was larger in Maharashtra. “We see here an opportunity for States to leverage and support the vast networks of NGOs, self-help groups and labour unions working on the ground to identify workers, create awareness as well as direct relief and journey planning," it said, stressing that workers' rights in terms of wages must be protected.

“Many labourers were hard on cash and supplies, and did not respond. A number of migrants were not reachable over the phone due to their inability to recharge talktime. We have tried to capture broad trends as there were several constraints to conduct this survey during the lockdown,” said Dr. Tambe.

She said the report will be submitted to the State government for consideration.